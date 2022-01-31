StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had appointed finance chief Alistair Marks to the newly created role of chief investment officer.
Finance director Diarmuid Kelly would replace Marks as CFO.
Sirius said the move completed a restructuring of its senior management team to reflect its significant expansion in recent years, including the its entry into the UK market with the acquisition of BizSpace.
'The appointments also provide a strong framework to enable Sirius to achieve its ambitions for future growth and the continued development of its platform,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
