StockMarketWire.com - House builder Taylor Wimpey said non-executive directors Angela Knight and Gwyn Burr would stand down in April, in light of upcoming commitments on other boards.
A search process for Knight and Burr's replacements was already underway, the company said.
The would both stand down at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on 26 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
