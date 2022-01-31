StockMarketWire.com - House builder Taylor Wimpey said non-executive directors Angela Knight and Gwyn Burr would stand down in April, in light of upcoming commitments on other boards.

A search process for Knight and Burr's replacements was already underway, the company said.

The would both stand down at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on 26 April.


