StockMarketWire.com - Power solutions supplier to the electronics industry XP Power said it had acquired two German businesses, FuG Elektronik and Guth High Voltage from Dr Simon Consulting for €39.0 million (around £32.8 million).
The acquisition was funded using existing debt facilities and was subject to customary post-completion working capital adjustments.
XP Power said FuG and Guth's product portfolio was highly complementary to its existing high voltage offering, bringing new technology and technical capability.
The acquisition also strengthens the company's position in Germany, the largest market for power solutions in Europe.
