StockMarketWire.com - UK food producer Cranswick said it had acquired Grove Pet Foods, a dry dog food producer, for an undisclosed sum.
Grove Pet Foods operated predominantly from a purpose-built freehold facility in Lincolnshire and employed a total workforce of approximately 100.
John Walgate, managing director would remain with and continue to lead the business.
