StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company SThree hiked its final dividend 60% after it almost doubled its profits amid high demand for specialist skills in a tight labor market.
Pre-tax profit for the year through November jumped to £60.2 million, up from £30.6 million year-on-year.
Revenue climbed 11% to £1.33 billion, or by 14% on a constant currency basis.
SThree, which services the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sectors, declared a final dividend of 8p per share, up from 5p year-on-year.
That brought the full-year dividend to 11p per share, more than double the previous year's 5p.
'As the market rebounded in 2021 following the impact of Covid-19, we saw demand for STEM skills increase across all of our key markets,' interim chief executive Timo Lehne said.
'Momentum is strong and demand for the talent we provide is expanding, driving anticipated double-digit growth in 2022.'
