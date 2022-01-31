StockMarketWire.com - Steel producer Evraz reported a fourth-quarter rise in steel product sales even as output fell following maintenance outages in November in North America.

For Q4, quarterly sales of steel products increased by 7.0%, while steel output fell by 0.6%.

For the year, however, sales of steel products dropped by 4.5%, partly driven by the impact that the export duty introduced in Russia in 2021 had on the output of semi-finished products for export, and because of a high-base effect following the fulfilment of a contract with the key customer in 2020 in North America, the company said.

Consolidated crude steel production edged down by 0.4% year-on-year, production of raw coking coal grew by 12.7% year-on-year, and output of iron ore products rose by 1.4% year-on-year.

Sales of vanadium products rose by 5.7% year-on-year due to overall stronger demand in 2021, caused by the recovery of key steel consuming sectors globally.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com