StockMarketWire.com - Steel producer Evraz reported a fourth-quarter rise in steel product sales even as output fell following maintenance outages in November in North America.
For Q4, quarterly sales of steel products increased by 7.0%, while steel output fell by 0.6%.
For the year, however, sales of steel products dropped by 4.5%, partly driven by the impact that the export duty introduced in Russia in 2021 had on the output of semi-finished products for export, and because of a high-base effect following the fulfilment of a contract with the key customer in 2020 in North America, the company said.
Consolidated crude steel production edged down by 0.4% year-on-year, production of raw coking coal grew by 12.7% year-on-year, and output of iron ore products rose by 1.4% year-on-year.
Sales of vanadium products rose by 5.7% year-on-year due to overall stronger demand in 2021, caused by the recovery of key steel consuming sectors globally.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.