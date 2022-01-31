StockMarketWire.com - Technology company WANdisco said it had deepened a strategic partnership with Oracle.
The partnership involved the provision of WANdisco's LiveData Migratorto both Oracle and its customers.
'With this agreement, Oracle will provide customers and partners fully funded access to WANdisco LiveData Migrator to accelerate their data lake migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure without incurring any additional cost,' the company said.
'Oracle has strategically prioritized the movement of data into its cloud in order that customers can quickly benefit from the scalability and flexibility of the cloud without the burden of the associated transition costs.'
'Oracle will purchase licenses from WANdisco to be used in migration projects and there is already a large and defined pipeline, which Oracle intends to pursue over the coming year using WANdisco LiveData Migrator.'
The partnership built on WANdisco's collaboration with partners across the cloud ecosystem and followed a contract win through its IBM channel announced in December.
