StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company Great Portland Estates said its joint venture company GHS Limited Partnership had let the final office space at its Hanover Square, W1 development to international investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Partners.
KKR added the fourth-floor offices in 1 Medici Courtyard on a co-terminus lease to their third floor, as well as their leases on the fifth to eighth floors of 18 Hanover Square.
'Our leasing progress has been ahead of our expectations, completing with an average void of just over three months, at rents ranging up to £127.50 per sq ft and on an average term of over 13.5 years,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
