StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Countryside Properties said it had completed its name change to Countryside Partnerships on 28 January.

'Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and remain valid. No action from shareholders is required in relation to the change,' the company said.

The company also said it had appointed Deliottie as auditors of the company to replace PwC.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com