StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Countryside Properties said it had completed its name change to Countryside Partnerships on 28 January.
'Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and remain valid. No action from shareholders is required in relation to the change,' the company said.
The company also said it had appointed Deliottie as auditors of the company to replace PwC.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.