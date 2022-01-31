StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair booked a third-quarter loss after the Omicron coronavirus variant 'severely' damaged demand during the crucial Christmas period.
Net losses for the three months through December amounted to €96 million, compared to year-on-year losses of €321 million.
Passenger volumes jumped to 31.1 million, up from 8.1 million, but were still relatively low thanks largely to Omicron.
Chief executive Michael O'Leary said Ryanair's full-year traffic forecast remained unchanged at 'just under' 100 million passengers.
But due to Covid uncertainty, he said the company's full-year net loss guidance remained within a wider-than-normal range of €250 million to €450 million.
'This outturn is hugely sensitive to any further positive or negative Covid news flow and so we would caution all shareholders to expect further Covid disruptions before we here in Europe and the rest of the world can finally declare that the Covid crisis is behind us,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
