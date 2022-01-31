StockMarketWire.com - Ground engineering contractor Van Elle swung to a first-half profit and upgraded its annual guidance after its revenue rebounded following an easing of lockdowns.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October amounted to £1.9 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.7 million.
Revenue jumped to £60.1 million, up from £38.3 million.
Van Elle said positive trading momentum had carried into the second half.
'The board now anticipates trading for the full year to be ahead of market expectations,' it said.
The company confirmed its intention to reinstate dividend payments, commencing with a final, full-year dividend for the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
