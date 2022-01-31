StockMarketWire.com - Media investment analysis provider Ebiquity said annual revenue was in line with expectations following 'strong' growth in its higher margin digital media solution business.
Revenue for 2021 was in line with the board's expectations with year-on-year growth of 12%, the company said.
The group also announced the acquisition of Forde and Semple Media Works, a media performance consultancy in Canada.
'This acquisition will extend Ebiquity's geographic presence in North America and enhance the services that we offer to our US and global client base,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said 022 that had 'started well.'
'The revenue and profit performance has been underpinned by strong traction in our new, higher margin digital media solutions and a continued focus on prudent cost management,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
