StockMarketWire.com - Video games publisher Devolver Digital said it expected annual `revenue and core earnings to be 'slightly ahead' of market exepctations as new game launches during the year bolstered growth.
For the fiscal year ended 31 December, the Company expected revenue to be 'slightly ahead' of market expectations, with year-on-year revenue growth from continuing operations of more than 40% to at least $99.5 million.
Normalised adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be 'slightly ahead' of market expectations with growth of more than 55% to at least about $25.0 million.
'The company launched eight new titles in FY2021, including Death's Door, Inscryption, Loop Hero and Olija, across a variety of platforms and geographies,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company added that its confidence in the outlook for 2022 had been reinforced by the 'success of the first release of the year, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, which is profitable from pre-orders alone.'
Devolver Digital will provide further details in its 2021 full year results announcement, which was expected to be released in early April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.