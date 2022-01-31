StockMarketWire.com - Information systems services provider Journeo said it expected profit to be in line with market expectations following a 'significant' increase in order intake in 2021.

For the year ended 31 Decmeber 2021, profit was expected to be in line with market expectations, while revenue increased 15% to £15.6 million year-on-year.

'A number of the contracts won in the year include support services over three to five years, reflecting an increase in the long-term nature of relationships with our growing customer-base,' the company said.

During the first six months of the year the number of vehicles connected to Journeo's software and services platform increased by 30%, the company said.

In June Abellio placed orders to connect their 900 buses onto the platform, which was underway and in November a 3-year SaaS contract was awarded by Arriva to connect a further 4,700 buses, which were expected to come on-line during 2022, it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com