StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Omega Diagnostics said it was talking to certain investors and shareholders regarding a potential equity fundraising.
The company made the announcement while acknowledging recently online speculation about a potential raising.
'Market conditions remain challenging and accordingly any issue of equity would be at a discount to the current share price,' Omega said.
'Any fundraise would include an open offer to accommodate retail investors.'
'As per the announcement of 19 January, the company has significant cash resources.'
'Accordingly, there is no immediate need to raise additional capital and the company may choose not to proceed with a fundraising until such time as conditions are more favourable.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
