Oil company Mosman Oil & Gas said a well in Texas was expected to be put on production later in the current quarter following the completion of testing.

The Winters-2 well, of which Mosman had an around 23% working interest had flowed at rates of 576-624 mcfd over an eight-hour period on an 8/64 choke.

'The well will be put on production once installation of gas infrastructure is completed, anticipated to be later this quarter,' the company said.




