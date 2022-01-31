StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil & Gas said a well in Texas was expected to be put on production later in the current quarter following the completion of testing.
The Winters-2 well, of which Mosman had an around 23% working interest had flowed at rates of 576-624 mcfd over an eight-hour period on an 8/64 choke.
'The well will be put on production once installation of gas infrastructure is completed, anticipated to be later this quarter,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.