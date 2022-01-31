StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health posted a deeper first-half loss after revenue fell and it incurred higher costs, including R&D and marketing expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through October amounted to £21.1 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £13.8 million.
Revenue fell to £1.0 million, down from £2.3 million.
'This has been a challenging period that has tested the commitment and resilience of Sensyne, its staff and its stakeholders,' chief executive Lord Drayson said.
'By focusing on building our patient database in the UK and US, and by successfully developing and launching the Sensight platform, we have continued to deliver for our customers and their patients, and strengthened the foundations for the future growth in revenues.'
'Whilst our commercial progress in the year to date has been disappointing, we remain confident about the company's long-term prospects, given the size of our database, the strength of our medical and data science expertise, the growth of our business development pipeline, and the significant interest Sensight is now generating from potential customers. '
