StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider Toople said it would announce its annual results by the end of February following a change of auditors.

The company said it had appointed Price Bailey as its auditor, a decision subject to shareholder approval at its annual general meeting.

The appointment followed the resignation of PKF Littlejohn, which had confirmed there were 'no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the company'.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com