StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning company React posted a modest annual profit after demand during the pandemic helped boost revenue.
Net profit for the year through September amounted to £0.39 million, up from £0.19 million year-on-year, and included a £0.26 million corporate tax credit.
Operating profit fell to £0.11 million, down from £0.21 million, owing to higher administrative expenses that included acquisition and restructuring costs.
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 47% to £0.28 million, as revenue climbed 77% to £7.7 million.
React said its outlook was 'positive' following a number of contract wins, some of which were material, providing long-term contracted revenue.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
