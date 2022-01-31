StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning company React posted a modest annual profit after demand during the pandemic helped boost revenue.

Net profit for the year through September amounted to £0.39 million, up from £0.19 million year-on-year, and included a £0.26 million corporate tax credit.

Operating profit fell to £0.11 million, down from £0.21 million, owing to higher administrative expenses that included acquisition and restructuring costs.

Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 47% to £0.28 million, as revenue climbed 77% to £7.7 million.

React said its outlook was 'positive' following a number of contract wins, some of which were material, providing long-term contracted revenue.


