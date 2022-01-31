StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel producer Quadrise Fuels International touted positive results from product testing at Aquafuel Research's UK facility.
The results were related to further engine optimisation testing of the fuel product bioMSAR, conducted on the company's Cummins high-speed 4-stroke diesel engine generating set.
'During 2021 the engine was modified to allow injection timing to be advanced and performance to be monitored more accurately,' Quadrise said.
'These enhancements provided the ability to assess and optimise engine efficiency and emissions whilst using bioMSAR and other fuels.'
Initial baseline runs under the latest testing were undertaken to ensure prior bioMSAR performance results were repeatable.
'These confirmed previously announced engine efficiency benefits of 3% and reductions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of over 20% in comparison to diesel fuel,' the company said.
'The next phase of testing now completed has demonstrated that by advancing injection timing, engine efficiency can be increased by over 13%, thereby further reducing fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.'
'Ordinarily, higher engine efficiencies result in increased combustion temperatures and NOx emissions.'
'However, of particular note, the latest tests at Aquafuel have confirmed that it was possible with bioMSAR to reduce the inlet air temperature to the same level as diesel.'
'This resulted in NOx levels being further reduced by over 30%, some 45% lower than diesel fuel.'
'These latest tests have therefore shown that much higher diesel engine efficiency can be achieved with bioMSAR, without increasing NOx emissions.'
'Further tests are being planned with Aquafuel during the year to focus on fully defining efficiency and emissions optimisation settings.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
