StockMarketWire.com - Telecom group Maintel said it expected to grow its annual adjusted earnings by 9% amid a rise in slight rise in sales.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was seen rising to £9.6 million, in line with expectations, the company said in a trading update.

Revenue was expected to rise 1% to about £104 million.

Maintel said the combined effects of the national lockdown in early 2021, the wave of Omicron and supply chain issues surrounding semi-conductors negatively impacted the timing of revenue recognition at the period end by over £2 million.


