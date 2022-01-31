StockMarketWire.com - Telecom group Maintel said it expected to grow its annual adjusted earnings by 9% amid a rise in slight rise in sales.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was seen rising to £9.6 million, in line with expectations, the company said in a trading update.
Revenue was expected to rise 1% to about £104 million.
Maintel said the combined effects of the national lockdown in early 2021, the wave of Omicron and supply chain issues surrounding semi-conductors negatively impacted the timing of revenue recognition at the period end by over £2 million.
