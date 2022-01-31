StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy business Active Energy hailed 'very encouraging' results from its first phase combustion testing program conducted on CoalSwitch fuel in Utah, USA.
The primary focus of this phase of testing was to evaluate the burning and material handling properties of CoalSwitch.
'The testing results are very encouraging for Active Energy and demonstrate that CoalSwitch is an immediate solution for coal-fired power plants that are seeking to reduce their emissions,' the company said.
Active Energy expects that the results attained from this testing program would improve as subsequent tranches of CoalSwitch were produced.
The company and Brigham Young University were planning to continue with the testing program of CoalSwitch and analysing the environmental benefits of consuming blended ratios of coal and CoalSwitch in existing coal-fired power operations, the company said.
'The test results add momentum to our current discussions with prospective long-term customers of CoalSwitch and production partners both in North America and worldwide,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.