StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy Income fund Bluefield Solar said it had acquired the development rights for a 20 megawatt battery storage project for £1.5 million, and proposed its first interim dividend for the financial year.
The acquired project, based in Liverpool, was expected to begin construction during 2022.
The first interim dividend of 2.03 pence per share, up from 2.00 pence share.
The company also reaffirmed its guidance of a full year dividend of 8.12 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year ending 30 June 2022, up from 8.00 pence per shafe.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
