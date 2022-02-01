StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company 3i Infrastructure reported a rise in income that met expectations in the third quarter of the year, driven by 'strong' performance in its investment portfolio.
Total income and non-income cash was in line with expectations at £26 million, up from £24 million year-on-year.
The company also confirmed it was on-track to meet its fiscal 2022 dividend target of 10.45 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%.
'We are delighted with our new investments in GCX and SRL, both in growth sectors with strong market positions. Increasing our stake in ESVAGT to 100% and our injection of additional capital into Valorem will benefit the Company from further growth in those platforms,' the company said.
'Overall, the portfolio has seen strong performance since the beginning of the financial year, and has met our income expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
