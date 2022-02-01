StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said that Sio Gene Therapies intended to return the global rights for AXO-Lenti-PD and cease work on this gene therapy programme in Parkinson's Disease.
All rights shall be returned to Oxford Biomedica at no cost to the company, Oxford Biomedica said.
'The company expects that the impact on revenue will be negligible over at least the coming 24 month period as no financial milestones were expected in the short and medium-term,' it added.
'Oxford Biomedica does not plan to invest in the development of this non-core legacy asset and plans to out-license it again in due course to a suitable partner with resource capabilities and funding to further develop this asset.'
