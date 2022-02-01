StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance publisher XLMedia said it expected to report a rise in annual revenue and adjusted earnings in line with market forecasts.
Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to around $66.6 million, up from $54.8 million year-on-year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was expected to rise to around $17.2 million, up from $12.2 million.
'Continued progress has been made rationalising and reorganising the company to further capitalise on the North American market opportunity and to materially reduce risk from legacy areas of the business,' XLMedia said.
'This initiative is well advanced, with additional costs to be incurred until mid 2022 as expected.'
'Whilst the group expects the US Sports vertical to deliver strong growth in the 2022 financial year, this will be, in part, offset by the managed decline of the European casino vertical and restructuring of the personal finance vertical.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.