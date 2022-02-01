StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance publisher XLMedia said it expected to report a rise in annual revenue and adjusted earnings in line with market forecasts.

Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to around $66.6 million, up from $54.8 million year-on-year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was expected to rise to around $17.2 million, up from $12.2 million.

'Continued progress has been made rationalising and reorganising the company to further capitalise on the North American market opportunity and to materially reduce risk from legacy areas of the business,' XLMedia said.

'This initiative is well advanced, with additional costs to be incurred until mid 2022 as expected.'

'Whilst the group expects the US Sports vertical to deliver strong growth in the 2022 financial year, this will be, in part, offset by the managed decline of the European casino vertical and restructuring of the personal finance vertical.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com