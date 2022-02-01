StockMarketWire.com - Investment Trust ICG Enterprise Trust reported a rise in net asset value and returns in the third quarter of the year following broad-based gains across its investment portfolio.
For the three months ended 31 October 2021, net asset value per share rose to 1,682 pence, up from 1,523 pence at the end of Q2, with total return growth of 7.3% during the quarter.
Realisation proceeds were £90.0 million during the quarter, including 27 full exits at a weighted-average of 40% uplift to carrying value and 4.2x multiple to cost.
The company made £75.2 million of investments during the quarter, 40.1% into its high conviction investments including £16.9 million into two direct investments.
The third quarter dividend was 6 pence per share, taking total for the nine months to 31 October 2021 to 18 pence.
The company reaffirmed its plan to declare total dividends of at least 27 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 January 2022, which would represent an increase of 12.5% per share compared to the previous financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
