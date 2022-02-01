StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels developer Quadrise Fuels International said it had appointed Andy Morrison as its chairman.
Morrison had worked initially at Shell and also held senior positions at BG and BOC.
Since 2007, he had led a number of junior listed companies, including as chief executive of Xtract Energy plc and Silvermere Energy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.