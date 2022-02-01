StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Micro Focus International said it had completed of the disposal of its archiving and risk management portfolio to Smarsh.
The proposed sale was first announced on 3 November 2021.
Micro Focus said it intended to use the net proceeds estimated at $335 million to cut debt.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
