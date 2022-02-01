StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said it had started talks with former Regal shareholders to reach an agreement over rescheduling payment obligations.
In September last year, Cineworld said it would pay $170 million to shareholders who were unhappy with the price they received when the company bought Regal in 2017.
To faciliate the talks, Cineworld said it had obtained waivers for any events of default arising from non-payment of the unsecured facility agreement - to be used to pay former Regal shareholders - from various other creditors.
These creditors included certain holders of Cineworld's guaranteed convertible bond due 2025 as well as the lenders under certain of its existing debt facilities, the company said.
'Cineworld has initiated discussions with the Regal Litigation Parties with the aim of maximising its available liquidity and is hopeful that a satisfactory agreement can be reached within the period afforded by the waivers,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.