StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy said it had it agreed sell 33% of its interests in the South Disouq concession in Egypt for $5.5 million.
It also said it would launch a related $3 million share buyback in the second half of 2022.
Chief executive Mark Reid said the asset had been shopped at a significant premium to its value within the company's market capitalisation.
SDX would retain 67% of its pre-transaction interests in the South Disouq concession, remaining as operator.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
