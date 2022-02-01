StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy said it had it agreed sell 33% of its interests in the South Disouq concession in Egypt for $5.5 million.

It also said it would launch a related $3 million share buyback in the second half of 2022.

Chief executive Mark Reid said the asset had been shopped at a significant premium to its value within the company's market capitalisation.

SDX would retain 67% of its pre-transaction interests in the South Disouq concession, remaining as operator.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com