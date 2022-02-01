StockMarketWire.com - Cloud-based services provider Checkit said it had won a three year contract worth at least £2.8 million from Biomat USA, a Grifols subsidiary to provide intelligent operations technology in the US.
Under the terms of the contract, Checkit would become Grifols' partner of choice for the provision of intelligent operations technology in the US.
'In addition, expansion of the Checkit platform to cover Grifols' key countries of operations in Europe is at advanced stages of discussion,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
