StockMarketWire.com - Mining group MC Mining said it had agreed to raise around $5.6 million from South African investor Senosi Group Investment.
The investment would be made by way an 86 million South African Rand convertible advance and subscription agreement.
The issue price of ZAR1.20 ($0.08) equated to a 7.1% premium to the company's closing price on Monday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
