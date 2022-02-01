StockMarketWire.com - Battery storage company Gelion said it had signed a test and supply contract with European renewables company Acciona Energia to trial the company's zinc-bromide battery technology at Acciona Energia's Montes del Cierzo photovoltaic solar plant in Navarra, northern Spain.
Integratation of Gelion battery technology into the plant would take about six- to 12-month to complete and start in Q3 2022.
'If this trial integration is successful, the Endure battery is expected to form part of Acciona Energia's supplier portfolio as a renewable energy storage provider,' the company said.
