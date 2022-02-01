StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma announced positive results from the trial of post-surgical staphylococcal infections treatment.

The study met its objectives and generated positive data, which cleared the path for its progression into the second and final clinically‑enabling regulatory safety study, the company said.

The study - the first of two preclinical safety studies of its lead XF-73 Dermal formulation - was carried out as part of a non-clinical evaluation agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the US National Institutes of Health.

Both studies were being conducted through NIAID's suite of preclinical services.

'Destiny Pharma will continue to work with NIAID to complete this preclinical safety package that will support future clinical development of XF-73 Dermal in serious wound infections. The study is planned to complete in 2022,' it added.


