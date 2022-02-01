StockMarketWire.com - Location Sciences said it had received the remaining US$125,000 from the sale of its insights dashboard and four contracts to Digital Envoy, Inc.
The remaining amount was paid after post-closing warranties and covenants were satisfied.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
