StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Rockhopper Exploration said it had agreed to extend a heads of terms with partners related to the development of the Sea Lion asset in the Falkland Islands.
Rockhopper, Harbour Energy and Navitas Petroleum extended the provisions of the previously signed pact from 31 January to 31 March 2022, with a view to signing definitive documentation on the transaction by that date.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
