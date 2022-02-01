StockMarketWire.com - Cell engineering technology group MaxCyte said it had signed a strategic platform license with Intima Bioscience, a company developing therapies for solid tumor cancer.

Intima had jointed a group of 15 other cell therapy companies who had partnered with MaxCyte.

Under the terms of the agreement, Intima obtained non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.

In return, MaxCyte was entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.


