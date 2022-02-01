StockMarketWire.com - Cell engineering technology group MaxCyte said it had signed a strategic platform license with Intima Bioscience, a company developing therapies for solid tumor cancer.
Intima had jointed a group of 15 other cell therapy companies who had partnered with MaxCyte.
Under the terms of the agreement, Intima obtained non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.
In return, MaxCyte was entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.