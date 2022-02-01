StockMarketWire.com - Gem Diamonds reported a rise in quarterly diamond sales at higher prices in the fourth quarter of the year.
For the period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021, 24,790 carats were sold during the period,
(Q3 2021: 29 783 carats), generating revenue of US$50.0 million and achieving an average price of US$2 018 per carat (Q3 2021: US$1 589 per carat).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.