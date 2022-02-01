StockMarketWire.com - Gem Diamonds reported a rise in quarterly diamond sales at higher prices in the fourth quarter of the year.

For the period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021, 24,790 carats were sold during the period,

(Q3 2021: 29 783 carats), generating revenue of US$50.0 million and achieving an average price of US$2 018 per carat (Q3 2021: US$1 589 per carat).


