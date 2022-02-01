StockMarketWire.com - Buildings materials group SigmaRoc said it had completed its planned acquisition of Johnston Quarry.
The deal was first announced on 4 January.
Johnston Quarry produced construction aggregates, building stone and agricultural lime across eight sites in England.
