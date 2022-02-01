StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy company Elixirr International upgraded its outlook on performance amid progress on its strategic objectives.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be approximately £15.5 million, above the market expectation of £15.0 million and within the range of 30-to-32% of revenue previously announced.
The company said it expected to record revenue of approximately £50.5m, above the market expectation of £47-to-£50 million.
The group said it had continued to make 'good' progress on all four of its strategic growth pillars including achieving organic revenue growth in excess of 30% during 2021, including growth of approximately 100% in its US business.
Looking ahead, the company said expects further organic revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2022.
The release of the full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021 was slated to be released on 4 April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.