StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had carried out a consumer study on its CholBiome products, developed to reduce cardiovascular disease risk.
Among findings, 96% of consumers who had taken CholBiome and who had measured their total cholesterol levels reported that their levels had reduced.
The survey also found that 88% of consumers stated that their LDL-cholesterol (bad cholesterol) had been reduced, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
