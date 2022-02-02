Interim Result
03/02/2022 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/02/2022 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
07/02/2022 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
08/02/2022 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
08/02/2022 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
08/02/2022 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
09/02/2022 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
09/02/2022 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
09/02/2022 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/02/2022 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2022 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/02/2022 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
10/02/2022 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2022 Feedback PLC (FDBK)
15/02/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/02/2022 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)
21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
Final Result
03/02/2022 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
08/02/2022 BP PLC (BP.)
08/02/2022 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
08/02/2022 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
09/02/2022 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
09/02/2022 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
10/02/2022 Aferian PLC (AFRN)
10/02/2022 Relx PLC (REL)
10/02/2022 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
10/02/2022 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
10/02/2022 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
11/02/2022 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/02/2022 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
15/02/2022 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
15/02/2022 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
16/02/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
16/02/2022 Indivior PLC (INDV)
16/02/2022 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
18/02/2022 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/02/2022 Segro PLC (SGRO)
18/02/2022 (PODP)
22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
AGM / EGM
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
03/02/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
03/02/2022 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
03/02/2022 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
03/02/2022 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
04/02/2022 Pcf Group PLC (PCF)
04/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
07/02/2022 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
08/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/02/2022 Barkby Group PLC (BARK)
09/02/2022 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
09/02/2022 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
09/02/2022 Grainger PLC (GRI)
09/02/2022 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
09/02/2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
09/02/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/02/2022 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
10/02/2022 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
10/02/2022 Sec Newgate S.P.A. (SECN)
10/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
10/02/2022 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
10/02/2022 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
10/02/2022 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
11/02/2022 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
11/02/2022 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
11/02/2022 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
14/02/2022 (DGI9)
14/02/2022 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
15/02/2022 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)
17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)
18/02/2022 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)
22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
Trading Statement
03/02/2022 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
03/02/2022 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
07/02/2022 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
08/02/2022 Sse PLC (SSE)
09/02/2022 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2022 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
10/02/2022 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
11/02/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
16/02/2022 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
Ex-Dividend
03/02/2022 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
03/02/2022 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
03/02/2022 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
03/02/2022 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
03/02/2022 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
03/02/2022 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
03/02/2022 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
03/02/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
03/02/2022 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
03/02/2022 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
03/02/2022 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
03/02/2022 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
03/02/2022 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
03/02/2022 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
03/02/2022 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
03/02/2022 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
04/02/2022 BMO Managed Portfolio Trust Plc Inc (BMPI)
04/02/2022 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
04/02/2022 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
04/02/2022 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
04/02/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
04/02/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
04/02/2022 Experian PLC (EXPN)
04/02/2022 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
04/02/2022 Halma PLC (HLMA)
04/02/2022 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
04/02/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
