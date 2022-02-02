StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it was reviewing a new forecast by subsidiary Energy Resources of Australia on the cost of the rehabilitation of the Ranger uranium mine in Australia's Northern Territory.
Energy Resources of Australia(ERA) had released the preliminary findings from its re-forecast of the cost and schedule.
The release followed three previous ERA announcements in which it forecast cost and schedule overruns for the work.
'Rio Tinto is reviewing the preliminary findings of this re-forecast and has advised ERA that it is committed to working with the company to ensure the rehabilitation of the Ranger project area is successfully achieved to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park,' Rio Tinto said.
