StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology group Playtech said it didn't expect enough shareholders to vote in favour of a proposed acquisition of the company by Australia's Aristocrat Leisure for the deal to proceed.
Playtech also announced that it was evaluating 'attractive' acquisition proposals from third parties in respect of its business-to-business and business-to-consumer assets.
A shareholder meeting on the Aristocrat deal will be held later on Wednesday, but Playtech said proxy votes already received indicated the minimum acceptance threshold of 75% of votes would not be reached.
'If this remains the case on the final vote count, the acquisition of Playtech by Aristocrat will not proceed, the scheme will lapse and the offer period for the company will end,' it said.
The company already had acknowledged media speculation that the Aristocrat deal wouldn't come to pass and that it was mulling a break-u of the company as an alternative option.
'The board has been actively considering its options for maximising shareholder value in a scenario where the Aristocrat offer does not proceed and lapses,' Playtech said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
