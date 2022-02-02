StockMarketWire.com - Property investor McKay Securities said it had exchanged contracts to sell the freehold interest of Great Brighams Mead, an office building in Reading's town centre, to King's Oak for $19 million.

The sale price reflected a premium of 21% to the 30 September book value.

Completion of the sale was conditional on delivering vacant possession and was anticipated in April.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com