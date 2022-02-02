StockMarketWire.com - Property investor McKay Securities said it had exchanged contracts to sell the freehold interest of Great Brighams Mead, an office building in Reading's town centre, to King's Oak for $19 million.
The sale price reflected a premium of 21% to the 30 September book value.
Completion of the sale was conditional on delivering vacant possession and was anticipated in April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.