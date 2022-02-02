StockMarketWire.com - British Land said it had acquired three warehouses at Hannah Close, in Wembley for £157 million, with completion expected by mid February.
The three warehouses comprised over 245,000 square feet on a 12.5 acre site and wre fully let to Amazon, Euro Car Parts and the North London Waste Authority generating an annual income of £3.6 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.