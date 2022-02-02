StockMarketWire.com - British Land said it had acquired three warehouses at Hannah Close, in Wembley for £157 million, with completion expected by mid February.

The three warehouses comprised over 245,000 square feet on a 12.5 acre site and wre fully let to Amazon, Euro Car Parts and the North London Waste Authority generating an annual income of £3.6 million.




