StockMarketWire.com - Water utility Severn Trent reiterated its guidance, saying there had been no changes to its business performance or outlook since since its interim results announcement in November.
The company said a 'strong' operational performance was evident across all areas of its business.
It added that 90% of its water customer ODI measures remained on or ahead of target, including 100% on all environmental measures.
'Our guidance to deliver 'at least £75 million' in customer ODI rewards this financial year remains unchanged,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
