StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said its expected its annual revenue to be in line with current expectations that had been upgraded last month.
Fourth-quarter bookings had risen to $8.4 million, up from $6.5 million year-on-year.
For the full year, bookings increased 17% to $11.9 million.
'The company saw strong trading in the fourth quarter, following significant contract wins both directly and with its key cloud channel partners including Azure, AWS and IBM, as well as its principal analytics partners Databricks and Snowflake,' WANdisco said.
'Looking ahead, the high visibility of WANdisco's near term business pipeline underpins confidence in a strong trading performance in 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
