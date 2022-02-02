StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said a settlement worth $1.25 billion had been reached between its ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences over patent infragements by Gilead's human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, drug, Biktarvy.
ViiV Healthcare, GSK and Shionogi alleged that Gilead's Biktarvy, a triple combination HIV medicine containing the HIV integrase inhibitor bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine, infringed certain of their patents relating to dolutegravir.
Under the terms of the deal, Gillead also agreed to a patent license agreement and to pay a 3% royalty on all future US sales of Biktarvy.
'As a result of the settlement, patent infringement cases in the US, UK, France, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Canada will be discontinued,' GSK said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
